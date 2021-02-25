Brown

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed KANE BROWN to a worldwide deal. Additionally, BROWN will partner with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING for his own publishing imprint, VERSE 2 MUSIC, headed by industry veteran KENT EARLS. The news follows BROWN's launch of a new label, 1021 ENTERTAINMENT, with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE earlier this month (NET NEWS 2/10).

“KANE BROWN is redefining boundaries with his dynamic artistry, all-around business acumen, and passion as a craftsman songwriter. His anthemic songs will live forever," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, and we are equally as excited to partner with KANE and KENT EALRS on the launch of VERSE 2 MUSIC. We look forward to championing the history they will undoubtedly make together.”

EARLS, a partner in VERSE 2 MUSIC, said, “I am beyond excited to start my next chapter with KANE, [SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING CEO] JON [PLATT], RUSTY and the entire SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family. VERSE 2 MUSIC will focus on exceptional songwriters and artists that aspire to make musical history. I am fortunate to have started working with KANE from the beginning of his career, and now again with him in this time when he is a superstar in the Country format and beyond.”

Longtime music publishing executive EARLS is also the husband of BROWN's manager, MARTHA EARLS

