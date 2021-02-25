Allegations Of Racism

A former news producer at SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES is alleging in an interview and on social media that she experienced racist behavior at the station before she left in a buyout last year, reports the LOS ANGELES TIMES.

CERISE CASTLE said on MONDAY's episode (2/22) of LA PODCAST that she experienced "microaggressions, gaslighting, and blatant racism" while working at the station, which she also charged took an idea she had for a content initiative called #MyBlackLA and used it without crediting her. CASTLE also directed attention to a lack of diversity among station staffers; her allegations were supported by another former KCRW producer, JEROME CAMPBELL, who tweeted TUESDAY that he believes CASTLE "without hesitation," describing his own experiences as a similar combination of microaggressions and overt acts.

KCRW responded to the charges by tweeting that it had not been "approached for comment or response" and that it had law firm LERMAN & POINTER investigate CASTLE's claims in 2020 and, after a 4-month probe, "several of the claims were found to be unsubstantiated or not corroborated. But we take all claims very seriously." However, the station tweeted, "We recognize the inequities present in our industry, and within our organization. We are taking action to address the issues that led to these events and expect to be held accountable. We can and will do better." Pres. JENNIFER FERRO also sent an email to employees, conceding that "we neglected to communicate compassion to CERISE and others who had unhappy and unwelcoming experiences at KCRW which caused them to leave. For that, on behalf of KCRW, I am incredibly sorry."

WEMAKEKCRW, the union that was formed last year to represent the station's staff, said that KCRW's response "does not speak for us" and called the response "totally inappropriate and a shirking of responsibilities."

