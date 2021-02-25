Sports Imaging

SPLAT! is offering a new imaging service for sports radio, Game Plan, with SUN BROADCAST GROUP handling syndication efforts. The package is voiced by CAYMAN KELLY.

“Sports programmers and producers asked us for an imaging solution that will help make their local production sound bigger, faster, and stronger. Game Plan is our answer,” said SPLAT! Pres. DAVE MARSH. “The only thing more competitive than sports is radio. With more players and platforms in the sports content field, local radio stations need to stand out even more to win listeners’ attention. With Game Plan, not only is it possible, it’s now easier than ever.”

