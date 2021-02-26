New Deal With Michaels

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter JULIA MICHAELS to an exclusive, global publishing agreement.

MICHAELS has written for some of music's biggest artists across genres including SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN BIEBER, JANELLE MONÁE, FIFTH HARMONY, ED SHEERAN, JOHN LEGEND, DEMI LOVATO, DUA LIPA, THE CHICKS, BRITNEY SPEARS, KEITH URBAN, NIALL HORAN, SHAWN MENDES, ZEDD and P!NK, among others. To date, MICHAELS has co-written 25 titles that have charted on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 including two number one songs, BIEBER's "Sorry" and GOMEZ's "Lose You To Love Me".

MICHAELS commented, "I’m so excited to join UMPG’s family of artists and songwriters! I know with JODY GERSON, DAVID GRAY, LILLIA PARSA and the UMPG family, I’m going to have a solid foundation and a wonderful, supportive and hardworking team. I can’t wait to keep making music that I love and to do it in my new home."

UMPG Chairman and CEO JODY GERSON added, "JULIA has an immense gift for songwriting. I've admired her as a songwriter and an artist, and loved her songs since the beginning of her career. I am so proud that she is now a UMPG songwriter and look forward to working with her manager, BEKA TISCHKER, and my global teams to help make all of JULIA's artistic dreams a reality!"

UMPG Co-Head of A&R said, "JULIA MICHAELS is a once in a generation songwriter and artist. At UMPG, we have been following her career since the beginning and are thrilled to now have the opportunity to work with JULIA closely for her next chapter."

Top-Bottom and Left-Right:

WIDE EYED ENTERTAINMENT co-Founder and MICHAELS' manager BEKA TISCHKER; UMPG Chairman and CEO JODY GERSON; CARROLL, GUIDO, GROFFMAN, COHEN, BAR & KARALIAN LLC's RENEE KARLIAN; JULIA MICHAELS; UMPG Sr. Dir./Business and Legal Affairs KERRIGAN HENNINGS; UMPG Co-Head A&R DAVID GRAY and UMPG Dir./A&R LILLIA PARSA (Photo: UMPG)

