$99 FOMO Rate

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) is now offering a discounted "#FOMO" rate of $99 to access on-demand content from "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience," plus additional exclusive content. The on-demand content includes panels and interviews, three workshops, six exclusive sessions, COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductions, digital artist liners, session takeaways and more. Purchase a registration here.

“'CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience' was a tremendous live event, and we appreciate everyone who joined us last week," said CRB/CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. "The great content from CRS lives on for 60 days at our on-demand site, and now everyone who regrets missing out can gain the same access for just $99, with the CRS #FOMO rate ... We hope our industry friends will take advantage of this opportunity to Learn. Connect. Advance."

Access to on-demand content is already available to anyone previously registered for this year’s event here.

CRS will return in 2022 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th. Registration for next year’s event will open later this year.

