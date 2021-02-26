Tom Morello (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned that legendary Rock guitarist TOM MORELLO will be the Executive Music Producer for the upcoming NETFLIX movie "Metal Lords," set to be released later this year. The film, written by D.B. WEISS (co-creator of HBO's "Game Of Thrones") and produced by WEISS and GREG SHAPIRO, is a coming-of-age story of two kids who want to start a Heavy Metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about Heavy Metal.

The film, directed by PETER SOLLETT, stars JAEDEN MARTELL, ISIS HAINSWORTH and ADRIAN GREENSMITH, and DAVID BENIOFF (co-creator of HBO's "Game Of Thrones") is one of the film's Executive Producers.

"Metal Lords" is the first film to come out of NETFLIX’s partnership with BENIOFF and WEISS, who have made NETFLIX their creative home to write, produce and direct new series and films.

« see more Net News