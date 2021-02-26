Now On WCBS-F-HD3

SCOTT SHANNON’s syndicated “TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL” is now airing on ENTERCOM's WCBS-F-HD3/NEW YORK. SHANNON hosts mornings on the main channel, Classic Hits WCBS-F. The multicast channel's previous occupant, CBS SPORTS RADIO, has moved to sister WNSH-HD3.

“For years, SCOTT SHANNON has spotlighted thousands of classic hits from some of the most recognizable names in rock music,” said ENTERCOM NEW YORK SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “We’re excited to introduce this homage to the rock music industry to a new audience on our HD3 channel, and continue celebrating the format’s rich history with SCOTT."

“There are so many people who grew up with the original CBS-FM and they miss the music from their childhood,” said SHANNON. “I think it is important for rock and roll to be kept alive. I have always been a fan and student of the history of rock and roll, and I’m very excited to at this opportunity to share the greatest hits of the 60s and 70s with our listeners.”

TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL is distributed by UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS.

