Launched Monday

Having made his mark in the music, television, and film industries, MATHEW KNOWLES is now hosting a new podcast on iHEARTRADIO. "MATHEW KNOWLES IMPACT" debuted MONDAY (2/22) with Rev. AL SHARPTON as the debut guest, to be followed next MONDAY by conservative Rev. JESSE LEE PETERSON. Future guests will include QUESTLOVE and former OVERSTOCK.COM Pres.. STORMY SIMON.

The show will tackle the topics of racism, health and wellness, entrepreneurship and the music business, with KNOWLES, father of BEYONCÉ and SOLANGE KNOWLES, saying, "These four topics consume the American zeitgeist today. At the root of them all is money and power. We aim to separate truth from lies and discuss the facts without sensationalism..... The ultimate goal of the radio show is to build bridges and tear down walls."

