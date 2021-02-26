Joe Galante Establishes $500,000 Endowment

Former SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman JOE GALANTE, one of the 12 founders of the NASHVILLE-based LEADERSHIP MUSIC program, has established an endowment for the organization. The first such bequest for the non-profit in its 32-year history, it will be known as the JOE GALANTE Leadership Music Preservation Fund, and will ensure financial stability for the organization for years to come.

GALANTE’s initial gift of $500,000 has the potential to be a $1 million endowment for the organization as a result of his offer to match dollar-for-dollar contributions up to $250,000. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE CEO MIKE DUNGAN and Christian/Pop music star AMY GRANT, both alumni of LEADERSHIP MUSIC, will serve as co-chairs of the campaign.

“A year before COVID hit, I was at a LEADERSHIP MUSIC retreat,” said GALANTE. “The board was asked how we could ensure, going forward, that future leaders would always be guaranteed best practices for education, connection and leadership. In that moment the answer emerged – build an endowment. More recently with the pandemic leveling our business, I realized the urgency of the endowment and the need to act now, not only for the future of the organization but the future of our music business and its yet-to-emerge leaders.”

Said DUNGAN, “As any of the more than 1,200 graduates will attest, LEADERSHIP MUSIC is a one-of-a-kind industry accelerator. An eye-opening, life-changing, career-bending experience constructed to build lifelong friendships and working relationships. Leave it to the one-of-a-kind JOE GALANTE to see to it that this organization has the financial stability to keep going long into the future. Now it is up to all of us to accept JOE’s challenge and match these funds. I’m honored to have been chosen to co-chair this effort.”

Founded in 1989, LEADERSHIP MUSIC is a nationwide non-profit educational organization providing programs designed to further communications and understanding among facets of the entertainment business and to assist established leaders in their roles as decision makers. The eight-month program explores how all elements of the industry operate, individually and cooperatively from record labels, artist management, music production, songwriting, music publishing, media, new technology, marketing and more.

« see more Net News