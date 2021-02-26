More Drama

ROYCE BROACASTING owner ED STOLZ has appealed his case to the NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS while receiver LARRY PATRICK contends that STOLZ is continuing to try and interfere with the sale of his three stations, Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, CA, and Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS, to VCY AMERICA for $6 million, and a hearing looms that could send STOLZ back into jail for contempt of court.

In a document styled "Update on STOLZ's Efforts to Interfere With The Sale and Frustrate The Receivership" filed with U.S. District Court on THURSDAY (2/25), PATRICK's attorneys charge that STOLZ's attorney sent a letter to VCY AMERICA threatening them that STOLZ is "committing to pursuing an unwinding of the transaction" if VCY closes on its court-approved purchase of the station and asks Judge JESUS BERNAL to demand an explanation from STOLZ and his attorney during a hearing TODAY (2/26).

STOLZ, whose failure to pay music royalties led to a court judgment that placed the three stations in receivership, surrendered to U.S. Marshals on FEBRUARY 18th after being a fugitive from a contempt order for two weeks, and was released the next day after a hearing; he has been ordered at FRIDAY's hearing to provide all the information required by the court to enable the turnover of the stations to PATRICK or face imprisonment again.

