EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS' SOUND THAT BRANDS branded-content podcast production company has reached an agreement with COMCAST's FREEWHEEL to offer podcast production services to agencies using FREEWHEEL's Strata platform. Clients will also be able to get measurement of the podcasts' effectiveness using proprietary Brand Uplift surveys.

"Creating audio content for brands is all we do," said SOUND THAT BRANDS CEO DAVE BEASING. "As this category has grown, the availability of brand audio specialists has not been able to keep pace. Our alliance with FREEWHEEL assures that their agency clients have easy access to experienced producers of custom podcasts."

"Our agency and advertiser clients are seeking unique opportunities to create closer connections between their brands and audiences," added FREEWHEEL Business Development Manager IAN BANKS. "This collaboration with SOUND THAT BRANDS allows our clients to leverage the natural, lean-back nature of podcasts to create impactful experiences to distinguish their brands within a rapidly growing medium."

