Contract Extension

The PITTSBURGH PIRATES and ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH have reached a deal on a multiyear contract extension that will move weekday afternoon games to sister News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX and simulcast select games on both stations. The PIRATES have aired on THE FAN since 2012 and aired on KDKA-A before that.

“The PIRATES and KDKA are part of the fabric of our city. We are thrilled to be able to carry on that tradition while ushering in a new era of expanded reach of PIRATES programming,” said ENTERCOM PITTSBURGH SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “This expanded partnership allows us to leverage the PIRATES brand and great package of game programming on KDKA NEWS RADIO 100.1 FM and 1020 AM to raise further awareness of the new KDKA simulcast.”

“This expanded coverage is a homecoming for us and our fans. Ever since the nation’s first ever (broadcast) baseball game, a PIRATES game versus the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES, was broadcast on KDKA in 1921, KDKA and the PIRATES have been synonymous with each other,” said PIRATES Pres. TRAVIS WILLIAMS. “This agreement honors that true PITTSBURGH tradition of day games on the KDKA-AM airwaves, but also that same sense of innovation from more than a century ago as we look to bring even more PIRATES programming to fans across the cluster of ENTERCOM PITTSBURGH stations.”

« see more Net News