-
Silent Guam AM Sold
February 26, 2021 at 9:04 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
PACIFIC TELESTATIONS, LLC is donating Silent KUAM-A/AGANA, GUAM to GOOD NEWS BROADCASTING CORPORATION (JOY FM).
In other filings with the FCC, LINCOLN UNIVERSITY has applied for an STA to operate WLNX/LINCOLN, IL with reduced power.
And applying for Silent STAs were TRINITY MEDIA, LTD. (WLNL-A/HORSEHEADS, NY, financial difficulties); and THE CENTER FOR EDUCATION NONPROFIT CORP. (KWTR and KOPE/ELDORADO, TX) and TENN-VOL CORP. (KLDE and KPEP/ELDORADO, TX) (tower collapse in storm).