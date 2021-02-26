Donation

PACIFIC TELESTATIONS, LLC is donating Silent KUAM-A/AGANA, GUAM to GOOD NEWS BROADCASTING CORPORATION (JOY FM).

In other filings with the FCC, LINCOLN UNIVERSITY has applied for an STA to operate WLNX/LINCOLN, IL with reduced power.

And applying for Silent STAs were TRINITY MEDIA, LTD. (WLNL-A/HORSEHEADS, NY, financial difficulties); and THE CENTER FOR EDUCATION NONPROFIT CORP. (KWTR and KOPE/ELDORADO, TX) and TENN-VOL CORP. (KLDE and KPEP/ELDORADO, TX) (tower collapse in storm).

