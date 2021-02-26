Staff Cuts

IHEARTMEDIA/SOUTH FLORIDA has let go two members of their engineering staff.

SCOTT SOLKO, a broadcast engineer with 28 years experience, former iHEARTMEDIA/SOUTH FLORIDA Regional Engineering Lead, and previously Dir./Engineering for the RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW is seeking new opportunities. Contact SCOTT at (561) 713-6065 and/or scottsolko@icloud.com.

Fellow engineer MICK RAPEER, with 40 years of radio engineering and on-air experience, and former Regional Engineer IHEARTMEDIA/SOUTH FLORIDA is available. Contact RAPEER at 610) 635-9107 and/or mick@ryderbroadcast.com.

