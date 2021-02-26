Cat Thomas

After joining BEASLEY/LAS VEGAS as OM and PD at Urban AC KOAS (JAMMIN 105.7) last NOVEMBER, (NET NEWS 11/16/20), CAT THOMAS has resigned, effective MARCH 9th, to pursue a lucrative opportunity outside of the radio industry. THOMAS will, however, continue to help consult KOAS.

THOMAS told ALL ACCESS, "This was a very difficult decision because this is absolutely my favorite radio job in the last 15 years. COO BRIAN BEASLEY, Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE and VP/Market Manager PETER BURTON are real radio people and are allowing all of us to do exciting local radio. I thought this was where I'd finish up my career but now someone else gets the opportunity of a lifetime. This is scary as hell to make this move but this opportunity is the only one that could have lured me away from radio."

Interested in this post? Head to BBGI.com or email your cover letter and resume to CAT THOMAS or PETER BURTON.

« see more Net News