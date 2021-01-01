Fine And Consent Decrees

Another day, another proposed fine for a late license renewal application and another pair of Consent Decrees over online political public file violations at the FCC.

This time, the Commission proposed a $1.500 fine against LLF HOLDINGS, LLC for a late license renewal application for W27CC/MACON, GA. The application was due by DECEMBER 2, 2019 but was filed on MARCH 17, 2020 with no explanation for the delay offered.

And QUEENB RADIO WISCONSIN, INC. (Classic Hits KIYX(SUPER HITS 106)/SAGEVILLE, IA) and BRAGG BROADCASTING CORPORATION (News-Talk KSAR/THAYER, MO) entered Consent Decrees resolving failure to upload political advertising documents to their online public files, agreeing to create and adhere to compliance plans.

« see more Net News