ABC Audio Power Portal Offers Women's History Video Series For Radio Websites
February 26, 2021
ABC AUDIO’s Power Portal service for radio station websites is offering affiliates a four-part video series on prominent women in history for WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH.
"WOMEN'S HISTORY IN A MINUTE" will launch on MARCH 1st and will post new episodes on MONDAYS, available as white label content ready for station logos and ads. The episodes will feature VIOLA DAVIS; MADONNA; track legend FLORENCE GRIFFITH-JOYNER; tennis star NAOMI OSAKA; physicist SHIRLEY ANN JACKSON; astronaut SALLY RIDE; Vice President KAMALA HARRIS; and Justice SANDRA DAY O'CONNOR.