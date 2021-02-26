Women's History Month

ABC AUDIO’s Power Portal service for radio station websites is offering affiliates a four-part video series on prominent women in history for WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH.

"WOMEN'S HISTORY IN A MINUTE" will launch on MARCH 1st and will post new episodes on MONDAYS, available as white label content ready for station logos and ads. The episodes will feature VIOLA DAVIS; MADONNA; track legend FLORENCE GRIFFITH-JOYNER; tennis star NAOMI OSAKA; physicist SHIRLEY ANN JACKSON; astronaut SALLY RIDE; Vice President KAMALA HARRIS; and Justice SANDRA DAY O'CONNOR.

