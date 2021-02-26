KICKS 99

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKXC (KICKS 99)/AUGUSTA, GA is looking for a new member to join its live and local morning show. Applicants should not expect a "four and out the door" job, as numerous personal appearances are part of the gig. Applicants must have a great work ethic, be willing to live their life on the air, be authentic to the audience, know how to communicate with the Country life group, work well in a team environment, understand and effectively use social media, and create curiosity about the show.

Send materials to station OM and BEASLEY VP/Brand Strategies TEE GENTRY at 4051 Jimmie Dyess Pkwy, AUGUSTA, GA 30909. Reach GENTRY by email here. No phone calls.

