Sherrill

Following his departure this week from SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, where he was Dir./SOUTH and SOUTHWEST Promotion for the ARISTA NASHVILLE imprint, RUSTY SHERRILL is available for his next opportunity. Reach out to him here, or by phone at (615) 744-9615.

SHERRILL joined SONY as ARISTA's Coord./National Promotion in 2010, was promoted to Promotion Representative for SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE in 2012 and then re-joined ARISTA as NORTHEAST regional in 2014.

