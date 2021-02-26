Heads To Minnesota

247 MEDIA MINISTRIES has reached an agreement with TWIN PORTS RADIO LLC of DULUTH, MN to begin airing 247 MEDIA MINISTRIES CONTEMPORARY WORSHIP 24/7 on W265DO (100.9)/DULUTH, MN fed by SPORTS TALK KJOK-A (AM 1350). This will make the third signal for WORSHIP 24/7. DAVID HARMS, PRESIDENT of 247 MEDIA MINISTRIES said, "We were able to get very creative with DAN HATFIELD of TWIN PORTS RADIO to bring WORSHIP 24/7 to DULUTH and surrounding communities. It's clearly a win/win for everyone." The format flip will happen on or about MONDAY, MARCH 8th.

