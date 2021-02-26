Jeff Tyler

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that iHEARTMEDIA/MINNEAPOLIS Market President and iHEARTMEDIA-PLAINS/NORTWEST Regional Division President JEFF TYLER has announced his departure. He'd been in that post since 2015 (NET NEWS 1/7/2015).

TYLER will remain with iHEARTMEDIA and transfer to his hometown of MADISON, WI. His new role is that of Area President for the MADISON and MILWAUKEE markets.

No word on who is replacing TYLER and is covering his duties in MINNEAPOLIS.

