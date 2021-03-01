Monthly Event

With the success of VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episodes 1 and 2 now in the rearview mirror, JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) has announced Episode 3 taking place on THURSDAY, MARCH 25th. The lineup will be KALEO, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE and BENDIGO FLETCHER.

BARTON said, “VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES started as a result of the COVID cancellation of last summer’s BOULDER SUMMITFEST and will continue on a monthly basis at least until we can gather in person again.”

The participation in the first two episodes has been great. Register for Episode 3 here.

ALL ACCESS is the official to Media Sponsor for VIRTUALSUMMITFEST.

« back to Net News