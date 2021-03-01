-
Jack Barton Entertainment Reveals Virtual SummitFest Series’ Third Lineup
March 1, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
With the success of VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episodes 1 and 2 now in the rearview mirror, JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) has announced Episode 3 taking place on THURSDAY, MARCH 25th. The lineup will be KALEO, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE and BENDIGO FLETCHER.
BARTON said, “VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES started as a result of the COVID cancellation of last summer’s BOULDER SUMMITFEST and will continue on a monthly basis at least until we can gather in person again.”
The participation in the first two episodes has been great. Register for Episode 3 here.
ALL ACCESS is the official to Media Sponsor for VIRTUALSUMMITFEST.