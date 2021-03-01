Chris Bianchi

LEGEND RECORDINGS, the Rock label started by CHRIS BIANCH in early 2017, has announced the acquisition of an extensive catalog of rock and metal recordings from L.A.-based indie label WE ARE TRIUMPHANT, founded by CEO GREG LONG.

Tucked away in a small community between Cleveland and Akron, LEGEND RECORDINGS was founded by BIANCHI, a former touring musician turned entrepreneur with "a few dollars and a dream to support the art that he believed in.”

LEGEND RECORDINGS is distributed by INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP, with a roster than includes PARALANDRA, THE CONVALESCENCE, HUNT THE DINOSAUR, SEPTEMBER MOURNING, ALEX EMBLER, WOOP DOGG, ERADIUS, S/CK, GOD OF NOTHING, DEFYING DECAY and KARMA KIDS.

While terms of the deal were not fully disclosed, sources say it’s estimated in the $1-3 million range for the more than 700 master recordings.

“GREG’s love for music and the development of talent within these genres is incredibly inspiring,” said BIANCHI. “I’ve gotten to know him over the years and respect his continued hard work ethic.”



WE ARE TRIUMPHANT was founded in 2010 by LONG from a college dorm in his hometown of BOSTON. Since its inception, the label has gone on to garner hundreds of thousands of album sales and millions of streams and social media views. The label is presently partnered with SONY MUSIC’s THE ORCHARD for global distribution.



The WE ARE TRIUMPHANT master recording catalog includes artists such as NECK DEEP, POINT NORTH, ENTERPRISE EARTH, COLETTA and more, but it is unknown which individual titles will be included in the acquisition.

WE ARE TRIUMPHANT CEO LONG commented, “I have had the pleasure of knowing CHRIS BIANCHI for almost a decade now. His leadership is strong, and LEGEND has a great team. With its strong infrastructure, along with the financial backing and support to further continue supporting music and entertainment assets, this is the perfect home for WE ARE TRIUMPHANT.”

Commented BIANCHI, “We at LEGEND are thrilled to be the new creative managers of this catalog, as well as ensuring all the artists that have been part of WE ARE TRIUMPHANT feel very much at home at LEGEND RECORDINGS.”

Added LONG, “My team at WE ARE TRIUMPHANT, and a portion of our catalog will be remaining intact as we embark, looking forward, to our new and existing business journey together. With the funds acquired by the deal, WE ARE TRIUMPHANT is creating a new label, LIFE OR DEATH, that will be the new home of their select highest-performing catalog and artists.”

BIANCHI’s history includes establishing the CB ENTERTAINMENT music firm whose clients combined have sold over 25 million albums, and over the last decade, has worked with or marketed some of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal.

LEGEND RECORDINGS has also partnered with other labels and musicians to offer a worldwide hub in LEGEND DISTRIBUTION and a film division, LEGEND ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, releasing a number of music documentaries in partnership with AMAZON PRIME, including a “modernized” reissue of GEORGE ROMERO’s classic horror film, “Night Of The Living Dead.” in 2020.

