Busch

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP Pres./Broadcasting TIMOTHY C. BUSCH will retire on JUNE 1st, the company has announced. BUSCH joined the company as GM at CBS affiliate WROC-TV/ROCHESTER, NY in 2000.

Chairman/CEO PERRY SOOK said, "TIM and I have worked collaboratively for over 20 years and I’m grateful for his leadership, expertise and friendship. TIM has been instrumental in building the foundation for what NEXSTAR has become and the values that we have established in terms of our commitment to our team members and the local communities where we operate. On behalf of TOM CARTER, ELIZABETH RYDER, our Board, shareholders and the entire NEXSTAR team, we thank him for his many contributions to our long-term success. TIM leaves us well positioned to continue our growth as we have a deep bench of experienced broadcast and digital executives and we are immediately commencing a search for TIM’s successor. We will miss TIM and wish him all the best as he enters the next phase of his life."

"Throughout my years at NEXSTAR, I have been fortunate to work directly with Perry Sook and NEXSTAR’s talented team which has re-shaped the industry, delivered great service to the viewers and users of our content and delivered compelling marketing solutions for companies of all sizes. I have had the honor of working with the executive leadership team that consistently drives strong growth and operating results reflecting the talents of our General Managers and team members across the NEXSTAR Nation. In addition to building America’s largest local media company, I am proud of our countless accomplishments over the past two decades," said BUSCH. "With a dynamic executive team in place, I am highly confident that the next generation of leaders at NEXSTAR will extend the Company’s exemplary long-term record of success and the continued creation of shareholder value. I wish everyone in the NEXSTAR Nation the very best as they execute on their plans for continued growth."

NEXSTAR, primarily a television company, owns one radio property, News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO.

« see more Net News