RUSS MARTIN, the longtime DALLAS-FORT WORTH radio personality, was found dead at his home in FRISCO, TX early SATURDAY (2/27). He was 60 years old. Police have not disclosed the cause of death, but said no foul play was suspected.

MARTIN, most recently the afternoon host at iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS, began his career at KGVL-A/GREENVILLE, TX and KTLR/TERRELL, TX before moving up to DALLAS radio at KAAM-A. After a stint at SATELLITE RADIO NETWORK and the syndicated Z-ROCK format, MARTIN joined KEGL in 1987 and moved into mornings in 1997. He left THE EAGLE for crosstown Talk KYNG (later KLLI) (LIVE 105.3), returning to THE EAGLE in 2010.

MARTIN had some highly-publicized troubles over the years, including an assault charge in 2008 and being the victim of a home invasion armed robbery in 2015.

He is also remembered for his creation of THE RUSS MARTIN SHOW LISTENERS FOUNDATION in 2002. The charity has supported the families of DALLAS-FORT WORTH police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty. It has distributed more than $500,000 to the families of fallen DALLAS-FORT WORTH first responders.

The FRISCO POLICE DEPT. is asking for help investigating the incident from the public at (972) 292-6010.

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of 97.1 The Eagle’s Russ Martin. He will be dearly missed & we send our deepest condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. We’d love to hear your favorite memory of Russ Martin below. #RIPRussMartin pic.twitter.com/cdGBC1XYY9 — 97.1 The Eagle (@theeagledallas) February 27, 2021

