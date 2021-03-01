Clisby (Photo: Purdue Athletics)

Longtime PURDUE UNIVERSITY men's basketball radio play-by-play announcer LARRY CLISBY died SATURDAY morning (2/27) at his home in MELBOURNE, FL after a battle with lung cancer that had spread to his brain. CLISBY was 73.

CLISBY called BOILERMAKERS men's basketball, most recently on STAR CITY BROADCASTING Country WYCM/LAFAYETTE through rightsholder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE, from 1982 through 2018, when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and metastatic brain cancer in JUNE 2018; he continued but officially retired before the current season, having called 1,189 games.

