The Drive Helps 'Give A Vet A Pet'

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGOS's morning guys SHERMAN & TINGLE's fourth annual "Give A Vet A Pet" campaign in partnership with the American Veterans Service Dog Academy charitable organization, raised a total of over $90,000.00 in one week (FEBRUARY 22nd – 26th). That was enough to pair six separate service dogs with veterans who are in need of the positive effects, emotional support and loving companionship these dogs provide.

SHERMAN & TINGLE said, “We approached this year’s event with optimism, despite the many challenges associated with the pandemic. We are gratified to know that, in the face of adversity, THE DRIVE’s loyal fans found a way to help our veterans in need. We know that we have a unique responsibility to the CHICAGO area community. Any part we can play in providing better lives for CHICAGO-area veterans is always an honor.”

Pictured Left to Right: SHERMAN & TINGLE Show Exec. Producer JILL EGAN, BRIAN SHERMAN, American Veterans Service Dog Academy Director ERIC CARLSON, STEVE TINGLE, and SHERMAN & TINGLE Show Assoc. Producer RACHEL KELSO.

