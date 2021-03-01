A Night To Remember

THE NATIONAL BLACK RADIO HALL OF FAME in ST. LOUIS held their 2020-2021 awards celebration last night (2/27) and revealed the names of thirty-five inductees recognized for their exceptional careers.

Some of the inductees for the virtual event included LYLES MEDIA Pres. HARRY LYLES, the late CHICAGO air personality YVONNE DANIELS, Talk show host JOE MADISON, radio veteran MITCH FAULKNER, music industry executive ARLINDA GARRETT, and ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V103)/ATLANTA air personality GREG STREET.

THE NATIONAL BLACK RADIO HALL OF FAME is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable non-profit organization established in 2010 to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of African American radio air personalities and music industry pioneers.

For the complete list of this year’s inductees click here.

Harry Lyles Acceptance Speech:

