Sandee Bonita

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Urban AC KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS has hired market vet SANDEE BONITA to handle Middays.

BONITA is one of Las Vegas' Top 25 social influencers, and was most recently heard on ENETRCOM's Spanish Tropical WLZL (El Zol 107.9)/WASHINGTON, DC and sister station Rhythm AC KXQQ(Q100.5)/LAS VEGAS. She was also featured as one of last year's ALL ACCESS "Women To Watch." (7/2020) BONITA is fluent in both Spanish and English,

BONITA said, "I feel overjoyed to be welcomed by such a talented radio team. LAS VEGAS is home to me and getting the opportunity to be on JAMMIN' 105.7 is beyond exciting...I get to talk to such an amazing city daily and my heart couldn't be happier."

