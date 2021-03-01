Affiliation Deal

KEY NETWORKS' "BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS" feature will air on SPORTSMAP RADIO in all dayparts weekdays and weekends beginning TODAY (3/1). The feature is hosted by MICHAEL BARR and reports on the business aspects of the sports industry.

SPORTSMAP RADIO parent GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW said, "We are excited to collaborate with Bloomberg, an iconic business media organization. We think our affiliates and listeners will enjoy hearing the daily BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS. This move reflects our commitment to providing great content, whether our own or through partnerships."

BLOOMBERG Global Head of Television and Radio AL MAYERS said, "We are pleased to be able to expand the audience for BLOOMBERG BUSINESS OF SPORTS. The show is part of our premiere global business programming and we look forward to bringing it to even more listeners across the country."

KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN said, “In today’s world, sports and business align more than ever. There is no brand better equipped than BLOOMBERG to report on the news and events that impact the business side of sports. We are delighted to bring this content to the SPORTSMAP network and their affiliates around the country.”

