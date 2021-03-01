TUNECORE has launched operations in AFRICA. JADE LEAF has been hired as Head of TUNECORE for SOUTHERN AFRICA and will share responsibility for key countries in EAST AFRICA with CHIOMA ONUCHUKWU, who has been hired as Head of TUNECORE for WEST AFRICA. Both LEAF and ONUCHUKWU will report to VP/International FARYAL KHAN-THOMPSON.

Stated KHAN-THOMPSON, “AFRICA is an extremely exciting music market with a lot of potential for growth. By hiring JADE and CHIOMA to lead our efforts, TUNECORE is well positioned to maximize opportunities for independent artists across the continent. Both CHIOMA and JADE bring a wealth of experience and genuine interest in helping artists make their dreams come true. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have two incredible women representing the TUNECORE brand in the continent”.

