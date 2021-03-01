Molinar (Photo: Alex Ferrari) And Elderton

NASHVILLE-based BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM), and PEERMUSIC have entered into a long-term sub-publishing agreement. PEERMUSIC will represent the music copyrights controlled by BMM in all ex-U.S. territories. BMM's current roster of songwriters includes: BRETT YOUNG, BRANDY CLARK, ERIC PALSAY, RYAN HURD, JUSTIN MOORE, MADDIE & TAE, TYLER RICH, BENJY DAVIS, CALLISTA CLARK, LACI KAYE BOOTH, DANIEL ROSS, LAUREN WEINTRAUB, KENTON BRYANT and REID ISBELL.

“We see in PEERMUSIC a reflection of our own independent spirit and dedication to delivering personalized service to our songwriters,” said BMM GM MIKE MOLINAR. “The international team under the guidance of [PEERMUSIC EUROPE & Managing Dir. Pres] NIGEL [ELDERTON] shares our business and creative values, and we look forward to working with their team.”

"MIKE, [VP/Publishing] ALEX HEDDLE, and the BIG MACHINE MUSIC TEAM put their service to their clients first and foremost. We share that ethos," said ELDERTON. "What the BIG MACHINE MUSIC team [has] built in the past eight years is phenomenal. They are exceptional music publishers that have developed a rich catalog, overflowing with hits. We are thrilled to partner with them for global sub-publishing.”

