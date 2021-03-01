Kicks Off Event Today

iHEARTMEDIA and SEEHER are working together in celebration of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY on MONDAY, MARCH 8 for "iHEARTRADIO PRESENTS SEEHER HEAR HER: CELEBRATING WOMEN IN MUSIC." The event will highlight three successful and influential artists in music with interviews with CARDI B, GWEN STEFANI and KELSEA BALLERINI during a live, one-hour special that will stream on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages that day at 8p (ET) (and available on demand through SUNDAY, MARCH 14).

The "iHEARTRADIO PRESENTS SEEHER HEAR HER: CELEBRATING WOMEN IN MUSIC" streamed event will explore the lives of these three female artists – from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them, to achieving those goals and becoming leaders and role models for future generations. The special will share how these artists are using their music platforms and social media presence to activate and encourage other women, and will explore how, although their experiences come from their lives in the music industry, the challenges they face are universal. "iHEARTRADIO PRESENTS SEEHER HEAR HER: CELEBRATING WOMEN IN MUSIC" will also feature footage and interviews with other women artists.

Beginning today (3/1), iHEARTMEDIA launches an eight-day countdown to INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY across 600 iHEARTMEDIA stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHEARTRADIO’s biggest podcasts.

The weeklong countdown will culminate MARCH 8 when women will take over the mic on iHEARTMEDIA radio shows and podcasts to have conversations about equality, inclusion, inspiration and what everyone can do to help get more women heard. That evening, from 5-6p local times, iHEARTMEDIA radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists and offer special playlists on the iHEARTRADIO app.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Chief Marketing Officer GAYLE TROBERMAN commented, "iHEARTMEDIA is excited to partner with SEEHER and their SEEHER HEAR HER initiative to inspire us all with the stories of amazing women breaking new ground in Hip Hop, Pop and Country music. This INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY it’s important that we are all reminded of what equality can sound like, as we come together to celebrate, inspire and support one another."

SEEHER Pres. NADINE KARP MCHUGH added, "We launched #SEEHER HEAR HER as part of the SEEHER movement in 2019 to eliminate gender bias in the music industry and increase the percent of women in front of and behind the mic. We are making progress, but there is a long way to go. We are delighted to bring this important initiative to scale with iHEART surrounding INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY. Together we See Her."

