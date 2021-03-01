Lover Fest Cancelled

REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT has officially cancelled her "Lover Fest" tour, originally scheduled to begin last AUGUST, with two U.S. shows in LOS ANGELES and BOSTON. The shows were postponed in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/17/2020) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but SWIFT took to social media last week (2/26) to let fans know that the shows would no longer be rescheduled.

"I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you," SWIFT wrote. "It's not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I'm sad about. I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we've postponed ... This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future." Read her full statement here.

