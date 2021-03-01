Incognito

REACH MEDIA has officially made RADIO ONE air personality INCOGNITO’s “POSTED ON THE CORNER” show available for distribution and syndication.

The Urban mainstream show will now be heard weeknights 7p-mid (ET) at WHAT/ATLANTA, WGPR/DETROIT, WENZ/CLEVELAND, WQOK/RALEIGH, WHHH/INDIANAPOLIS, WMBO &WCKX/COLUMBUS, OH, and WIZF/CINCINNATI.

REACH MEDIA VP/Affiliate Relations MELODY TALKINGTON said, “I am looking forward to seeing even more great things come from INCOGNITO and POSTED ON THE CORNER. He has already shown us what he is capable of and now with this expansion, the sky is the limit.”

