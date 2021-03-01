Settlement

PRO MUSIC RIGHTS, a performance rights organization representing over an estimated 2,000,000 musical works of songwriters, composers, and publishers, and its founder, JAKE P. NOCH, have entered into private settlement agreements with NET SAVINGS LINK, INC. NOCH has not been affiliated with NET SAVINGS LINK, INC. since serving as CEO for a limited time during the month of FEBRUARY 2020. With these newly announced settlements, PRO MUSIC RIGHTS has no further litigations, obligations, or other relationships with NET SAVINGS LINK, INC. NOCH currently owns shares of NET SAVINGS LINK, INC.

