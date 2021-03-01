Appreciating Educators

The NATIONAL MUSIC COUNCIL and the NATIONAL FEDERATION OF STATE HIGH SCHOOL ASSOCIATIONS have come together to thank music educators and administrators for their perseverance during these challenging times with a three-minute appreciation video. GARTH BROOKS, TRISHA YEARWROOD, PAUL SHAFFER, ROSANNE CASH, JOHN RICH, STEVE WINWOOD, CHICK COREA, TAKE 6, JIM LAUDERDALE and several more artists and songwriters are featured in the video, sending messages of thanks and appreciation to educators. Watch it here.

The video kicks off Music In Our Schools Month (MISOM), which occurs every MARCH as a push for schools across the nation to focus on the importance of music education. The events and programs surrounding MIOSM aim to increase the awareness of the lifelong benefits that K-12 music programs provide students.

