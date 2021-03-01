Betting On, Um, Betting

The latest iHEARTMEDIA sports station to assume the sports betting imaging "THE GAMBLER" is Sports WCWA-A/TOLEDO, which has added the slogan to its previous FOX SPORTS 1230 TOLEDO name and is now FOX SPORTS 1230 THE GAMBLER.

The repositioning is accompanied by the addition of betting updates from VSiN and programming from the BetR NETWORK 5p-midnight (ET), including BRENT MUSBURGER's "MY GUYS IN THE DESERT," "RUSH HOUR," "PRIME TIME ACTION," and "THE GREEN ZONE." FOX SPORTS RADIO programming occupies the remainder of the schedule except for the local "X'S & BRO'S WITH ANTHONY BELLINO" for mornings 6-9a.

“FOX SPORTS 1230 ‘THE GAMBLER’ is the future of sports radio,” said iHEARTMEDIA OHIO AND WEST VIRGINIA SVP/Programming SCOTT SANDS. “We are thrilled to bring this hot new format to Northwest OHIO and Southeast MICHIGAN, assisting our growing audience in navigate the ever-growing world of sports wagering.”



“Radio listeners are more engaged with online sports betting and more aware of sports betting brands,” said iHEARTMEDIA TOLEDO Area Pres. MATT BELL. “This station is great for our local advertisers and clients as recent data from NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH has found the more time listeners spend with radio, the greater their sports betting engagement. The study also found that listeners of live sports on radio are more than twice as likely to participate in sports betting than the average US audience.”

Sports betting is legal in MICHIGAN but not yet in OHIO, where legislation is in the works to launch legalized sports wagering in 2021 or 2022.

