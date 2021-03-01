Larsson (Photo Credit: Jordan Rossi)

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed multi-platinum selling, award-winning pop superstar ZARA LARSSON to a worldwide deal.

SWEDISH singer-songwriter ZARA LARSSON is one of today’s biggest new artists in dance-pop music, known for her energetic, chart-topping anthems including “Ruin My Life,” “All The Time,” "Lush Life," and "Never Forget You," as well as prominent collaborations like “A Brand New Day” with BTS and "Like It Is” with KYGO and TYGA.

Recently, ZARA unveiled her new single “Look What You’ve Done” from her highly anticipated new album POSTER GIRL, which is set to release this week on MARCH 5th. The 12-track collection will feature her 2020 hits “Wow,” “Love Me Land,” and “Talk About Love” featuring YOUNG THUG, which recently debuted on the U.S. TOP 40 POP RADIO CHARTS. ZARA will be hosting an exclusive online concert on her YOUTUBE channel for INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY on March 8th, where she will be performing new songs from POSTER GIRL, along with many of her top hits.

ZARA LARSSON said, “I’m so excited to start working with JOHNNY [TENNANDER], KATIE [WELLE], and everyone at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. They have such an incredible team and roster and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING MD, SCANDINAVIA, and SVP A&R, EUROPE JOHNNY TENNANDER, said, “We’re incredibly proud to be working with ZARA and to welcome her to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. ZARA is a real artist and she also stands for something – she has something to say. OLA HÅKANSSON and the TEN team together with the EPIC team have done an amazing job building her career into becoming a global superstar, and we very much look forward to being a part of the team and taking ZARA to new heights!”

“ZARA has already achieved an incredible global legacy yet has so much future ahead of her. We are thrilled to partner with ZARA, LONDON15, and the rest of her incredible team,” said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/Creative KATIE WELLE.

ZARA LARSSON gained international prominence in 2015 with the release of her breakthrough hits "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You" featuring MNEK, which quickly earned top charting positions across various countries. In 2017, she released her debut album SO GOOD, propelling ZARA into the global spotlight and making history on SPOTIFY as the second most-streamed debut by a female artist ever.

