UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has upped ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM to MOTOWN Chairman/CEO and will report directly to UMG Chairman/CEO LUCIAN GRAINGE. She had been president of the label since 2014.

HABTEMARIAM said, “It’s an incredible honor to represent and define what MOTOWN is TODAY. I’ve always understood the power of music and the responsibility I have, not only to continue to be an advocate for artists and creators, but to forge new paths for entrepreneurs and to lift up our next generation of executives around the world.

“I’d like to thank LUCIAN for his constant support and guidance over the years, my MOTOWN team for all they have done and continue to do, the CAPITOL team for their help in building MOTOWN over these past six years, CLARENCE AVANT, who has always taught me about the power of responsibility, and to Mr. BERRY GORDY, for his faith in me to carry on his legacy.”

