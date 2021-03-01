Weekly Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for FEBRUARY 22-28 saw iHEARTRADIO promos remaining in first place, with PSAs for the CDC jumping ahead of PROGRESSIVE to take second place.BRIAN BAUMGARTNER's new "THE OFFICE DEEP DIVE" podcast continued to be the beneficiary of iHEART's podcast promo push this week, slipping one place to 5th.

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week: 62020 instances) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#5; 61774) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 57108) BABBEL (#3; 48865) THE OFFICE DEEP DIVE WITH BRIAN BAUMGARTNER PODCAST (#4; 46944) INDEED (#6; 44245) MERRILL (#11; 40884) ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 36591) BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER (--; 34718) MCDONALD'S (#8; 33864)

