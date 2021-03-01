WMYL

As MORGAN WALLEN enters his seventh consecutive week atop the all-genre BILLBOARD 200 chart with “Dangerous: The Double Album,” at least one radio station has returned his music to its airwaves. After running a FACEBOOK poll soliciting feedback about whether it should continue to play his songs (NET NEWS 2/8), M & M BROADCASTING Country WMYL (96.7 MERLE)/KNOXVILLE, TN has done just that. The poll was launched after major broadcast groups and other outlets dropped WALLEN, and his label suspended him when he was caught on video using a racial slur (NET NEWS 2/3).

The station’s poll, which showed strong support for WALLEN since its inception on FEBRUARY 7th, unsurprisingly ended with 92% of voters in favor of reinstating WALLEN. While the poll purported to sample WMYL listeners, it was unclear how or if the station determined the whereabouts of voters.

The station posted on FACEBOOK on FEBRUARY 23rd, “You voted. We listened. More than 35,000 people voted, 92% said play MORGAN WALLEN, so we’re doing just that!”

Despite a lack of airplay elsewhere — or perhaps partially because of it — “Dangerous: The Double Album” has now made chart history as the only Country album to spend its first seven weeks at #1 in the 64-year history of the BILLBOARD 200, the magazine reports. The only other Country set to tally its first six weeks at #1 was GARTH BROOKS’ “The Chase” in 1992, but the weeks were not all consecutive. “Dangerous” and “The Chase” are two of only eight Country albums that have spent at least seven weeks in total at #1, according to BILLBOARD.

