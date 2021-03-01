Successful Campaign

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's five year "Inspired by You" fundraising campaign has concluded with the public radio companies beating the initial $75 million goal set for DECEMBER 2020 by raising over $98.3 million in outright and deferred gifts. The companies say that nearly $53 million in cash gifts were invested in new digital programming, technology and innovation as well as personnel.

“The Inspired by You campaign has changed our trajectory as a media organization and accelerated our progress toward being a more equitable, inclusive, diverse and accessible public service,” said AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO JON MCTAGGART. “The pandemic and recession of this past year confronted us with the greatest financial challenge in our history. We could not have predicted the final year of Inspired by You would be under these circumstances, but the extraordinary gifts from individuals and institutions enabled us to invest in new ways of connecting with larger and more diverse audiences and with each other. The investments fueled by the Inspired by You campaign proved invaluable in preparing us for this time of unprecedented disruption and distance.”

Among the initiatives enabled by the program are the APM Research Lab; cultural fluency training; a partnership between MPR NEWS and MUKHTAR IBRAHIM to create SAHAN JOURNAL; listening sessions across the state; outreach to younger audiences by CLASSICAL MPR; the creation of APM REPORTS, the investigative arm that created the influential podcast "IN THE DARK"; the GLEN NELSON CENTER media innovation hub/co-working space; support for the "BRAINS ON!" podcast and other new podcasts; expansion of MARKETPLACE; the development of three multi-year, in-depth examinations of key topics; and hiring a new full-time manager for the Interns & Fellows program.

A celebration of the campaign's success in DECEMBER, labeled "A Month Of Gratitude," included several events, including CLASSICAL MPR's "BEETHOVEN's 250th Birthday Bash," Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL's "Sounds Like Home IV" virtual festival, the new "THE WARMING HOUSE" show on MPR NEWS and THE CURRENT, an "In Focus" event on "CALL TO MIND" and MPR NEWS on Black youth resilience in MINNESOTA, and an interview between MPR NEWS’ ANGELA DAVIS and WESLEY MORRIS.

“I am amazed and humbled by the generosity we’ve seen since launching Inspired by You five years ago,” said APMG SVP/Chief Development Officer RANDI YODER. “This is a recognition by our community and funders across the nation of the importance of public media in our daily lives and longevity of its mission. And in turn, this generosity has redefined the role that we as a public media organization play in this transformative time for our country. We have the potential to form connections, introduce new voices, and inspire change – we are so much more than a radio station. This period of national rebuilding is when our public service is needed most.”

