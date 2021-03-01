Broad Branding

THE ACE & TJ SHOW saw an opportunity to expand the brand in 2020. They began producing unique content and sellable inventory for radio stations through eight different platforms: radio, podcasts, streaming, video, social, web/app, email database and on location. This branding exercise leads us to the birth of THE ACE & TJ FAMILY. THE ACE & TJ SHOW continues as its marquis product.

THE ACE & TJ FAMILY has fully transformed all radio syndication deals to include available daily geo-targeted inventory and will incorporate clients into all eight platforms.

ACE commented, "We have always referred to our audience as the ACE & TJ RADIO FAMILY, this is the natural progression to include our business partners into our Family. As technology changed and became more accessible, we needed to find new ways to excite our audience and bond with our listeners. The ACE & TJ FAMILY allows us to do just that."

TJ added, "We have worked a very long time to get to this point and we are excited to see where it takes us now."

THE ACE & TJ SHOW is available for radio syndication via THE RADIO BUTTON for Classic/Adult Hits, Hot AC, Country, Top 40 and AC stations across the country. For information contact ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212-6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

« see more Net News