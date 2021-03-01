New Podcasts

FOX NEWS AUDIO is adding five new podcasts, one per week beginning next week.

The new shows include the previously-announced "THE BEN DOMENECH PODCAST," hosted by the Publisher of THE FEDERALIST, beginning MARCH 8th; a daily brief, "FOX ON TECH," with FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 anchor BRETT LARSON, starting MARCH 15th; a series of podcasts based on selected content from the subscription service FOX NATION, "THE FOX NATION PRESENTS PODCAST SERIES," debuting MARCH 22nd with SHANNON BREAM previewing her book and FOX NATION special "WOMEN OF THE BIBLE"; former Rep. JASON CHAFFETZ (R-UT), now a FOX NEWS contributor, hosting "JASON IN THE HOUSE: THE JASON CHAFFETZ PODCAST," starting MARCH 29th; and "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND" co-host and former ESPN RADIO host WILL CAIN with a bi-weekly show, "THE WILL CAIN PODCAST," launching on APRIL 5th.

