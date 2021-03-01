Dunn & Suttin

ENTERCOM Triple A WMMM (105.5 TRIPLE M)/MADISON, WI morning hosts JOHNATHAN SUTTIN and KITTY DUNN of JONATHAN AND KITTY IN THE MORNING show are celebrating 22 years on the air this month.

The duo has shown up in MADISON MAGAZINE’s annual ‘Best Of’ issue since 2003. SUTTIN told the magazine, ““We just kind of keep going. If the key fob opens the door, we know we have another day.”

« see more Net News