Funding Round

Podcast management and monetization platform SOUNDER has completed a $2.15 million round of funding. ULU VENTURES, NEWARK VENTURE PARTNERS, and XOOGLER.CO were among the investors in the new round of funding. The company has raised $4 million in seed funding in the last 14 months.

“2020 was a very successful year for SOUNDER across product development, partnerships, and monetization, said Co-founder and CEO KAL AMIN. “This new round of funding will allow us to continue to solve problems creators face while innovating within the overall audio landscape. It will also allow us to bring our premium product, SOUNDER Plus, to market.”

“SOUNDER continues to demonstrate its value proposition for media channels and podcasters, enhancing discovery and monetization across the ecosystem,” said ULU VENTURES Co-founder and Managing Director MIRIAM RIVERA. “SOUNDER’s technology will allow audio content to be searched and discovered in a streamlined and intuitive manner, which will help expand the

"SOUNDER is developing the next frontier of a booming audio market by streamlining monetization and expanding discovery for podcasters. As the audio space continues to experience massive growth, SOUNDER's platform will serve the needs of both content creators and audiences hungry for new material," said NEWARK VENTURE PARTNERS Principal ALLISON WILLIAMS. "We are proud of SOUNDER's journey thus far, and we look forward to what the future holds for KAL, DAN and their team."

