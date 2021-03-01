Mary K's Aircheck Live



WOMEN IN RADIO have added TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Urban WAJL (105.1 THE BLOCK)/TUSCALOOSA's PD MARY K to their agenda for this weekend's 5th annual conference. Participants can get fast valid feedback from the 29 year award winning vet in her "Aircheck Live" session. The session will take place virtually SATURDAY, MARCH 6th from 3p to 4p (ET).

Other panelists at this year's conference will include MC MEDIA CONSULTING owner CHARESE FRUGE', VP of Programming for RADIO ONE KASHON POWELL, Syndicated On Air Host DANA CORTEZ, Market Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA NICKY SPARROW, Host of the "CARLA MARIE & ANTHNY Show," CARLA MARIE, and marketing industry leader BETHANY KENT (NET NEWS 2/5).

Those who attend the virtual conference will also experience a virtual step and repeat, speed networking, virtual tables for socializing before meetings, speed aircheck sessions, directory of conference attendees, public and private chats, question and answer sessions and more.

