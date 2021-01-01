Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for FEBRUARY 22-28 showed downloads up 7% from the previous week and up 3% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from FEBRUARY 24, 2020 to FEBRUARY 28, 2021 was -3% for Arts, -11% for Business, +18% for Comedy, -27% for Education, 0% for History, +6% for News, +21% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, -8% for Sports, and +17% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +7% for Arts, +7% for Business, +13% for Comedy, +2% for Education, +4% for History, +4% for News, +10% for Science, +10% for Society & Culture, +7% for Sports, and +15% for True Crime.

