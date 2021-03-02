Seth Resler

JACOBS MEDIA's Digital Dot Connector SETH RESLER shares "7 GOOGLE Alerts That Every Radio Station Should Set Up."

According to RESLER, GOOGLE Alerts can help your radio station keep tabs on what people in the market are saying about your brand.

"People know that GOOGLE is a powerful search engine, but many people don't realize that you can set GOOGLE up to conduct an ongoing search that alert you any time it finds new content containing a specific term. This is useful if you want to get notified any time a new news article, blogpost, video, or other piece of content about a specific topic appears on the internet. You can accomplish this through 'GOOGLE Alerts."

RESLER says setting up GOOGLE alerts is easy. Click here to read the full article.

« see more Net News